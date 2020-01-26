Bernardo Zapien, 28, was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and assault charges and to a local hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds and lacerations on Saturday night in the 4100 block of Parker Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Zapien knocked on the back door of a residence and immediately began assaulting a male victim, forcing entry into the residence, according to a news release. A female resident grabbed a knife and stabbed Zapien in an attempt to stop the assault.
The two forced Zapien out of the home, but Zapien went to the front of the residence and forced his way back in through a window and assaulted the male victim again, according to a news release. Officers then arrived and took Zapien into custody.
Zapien was not known to the two victims and the male victim was transported to a local hospital with a moderate shoulder injury.
