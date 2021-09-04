BPD: Man shot on Monterey Street dies

A man shot early Saturday morning in the 10 block of Monterey Street in east Bakersfield later died at a hospital, according to Bakersfield Police.
Officers dispatched at about 1:21 a.m. regarding a ShotSpotter activation found evidence of a shooting in a business parking lot, BPD said in a news release. Shortly thereafter a shooting victim, whose identity has not been released, arrived at a hospital.
Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or BPD at 661-327-7111.