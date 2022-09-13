 Skip to main content
BPD: Man shot, killed trying to gain entry into another's apartment

The Bakersfield Police Department reported a man was shot and killed while trying to force his way into an apartment complex Monday in southwest Bakersfield, according to a BPD news release.

BPD officers responded to a shooting in the 6900 block of Half Moon Drive around 2:42 a.m. and found a man who had been shot by the resident ho had a legally obtained firearm, the release noted.

