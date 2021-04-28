BPD: Man shot, killed in east Bakersfield

A man who was shot in the area of Pacific and Haley streets early Wednesday morning later died at a hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a Shot-Spotter activation at 12:04 a.m. A short time later, a man arrived at Kern Medical with major injuries, and died.
He was identified by the Kern County coroner's office as Jose Fernando Hernandez Olvera, 22, of Bakersfield.
BPD said there is no suspect information.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.