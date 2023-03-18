 Skip to main content
BPD: Man shot, killed at 34th and Q streets

A man was shot and killed early Saturday at 34th and Q streets, according to Bakersfield Police.

Officers called to the area at 12:53 a.m. found a man, whose identity has not been released, had gunshot wounds and died at the scene, a Bakersfield Police Department news release said.

