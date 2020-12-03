A man who was shot by police on Truxtun Avenue near downtown Bakersfield on Monday was not in possession of a gun, according to a report from the Bakersfield Police Department on Thursday.
Instead, the man had a flashlight that BPD said was similar in size and shape to a firearm.
The incident occurred at 3:16 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Truxtun Avenue. According to BPD, witnesses said the suspect stole a construction loader being used for roadwork and was driving around the area. He then got into a red Nissan pickup truck and began driving the vehicle slowly in the area.
Two officers approached the truck, which was stopped in the eastbound lane of Truxtun Avenue, BPD said.
The news release said that officers, who were on the other side of the median, believed the suspect was armed with a gun and fired at the man. He was struck by gunfire, was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said. Police said the man repeatedly made suicidal statements before being taken to the hospital.
The news release said multiple witnesses to the incident believed the man had a gun.
Police also said a methamphetamine pipe was found in the truck.
The investigation is ongoing and all officers involved wore body cameras, the news release stated.
At the conclusion of BPD’s investigation, the details will be submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for independent review, Bakersfield Police said in the news release.