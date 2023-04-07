 Skip to main content
BPD: Man shot, 4 arrested in robbery at business

A man was shot late Thursday afternoon at a north Bakersfield business during a robbery that led to the arrest of four people, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.

Officers went to the 1000 block of 34th Street after receiving reports of a shooting at 5:23 p.m. During their investigation, police said they learned some items were stolen and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

