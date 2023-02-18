 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD: Man shoots woman in Westchester, dies of self-inflicted gunshot

Slide Breaking News (copy)

A man suspected of shooting a woman in a Westchester residence late Friday night fled through neighboring yards before killing himself, according to Bakersfield Police.

Officers went to the 3100 block of Audubon Drive at about 11:30 p.m., responding to a report of gunshots. They found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her hand, and she said she had been shot at a residence in the 2500 block of Elm Street, according to a BPD news release.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases