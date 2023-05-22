BPD: Man shoots himself, other man in Bakersfield bar

A man who shot himself and another patron while at a downtown Bakersfield bar Saturday was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department.
BPD officers went to Gatsby’s lounge, 1529 19th St., after hearing a shooting while patrolling in the area. Eddiberto Nevel, 31, was taken into custody after he was spotted leaving the business with a firearm, BPD wrote in a news release.
Nevel was pulling out a firearm from his waistband during a dispute with another man at the bar when he shot himself, the news release said. That’s when the other man attempted to grab the firearm, a struggle ensued and he was shot one time, BPD reported.
Both men were taken to a hospital, and no one died. Nevel wasn’t in custody Monday afternoon, which is when BPD issued its news release about the incident.