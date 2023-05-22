 Skip to main content
BPD: Man shoots himself, other man in Bakersfield bar

A man who shot himself and another patron while at a downtown Bakersfield bar Saturday was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD officers went to Gatsby’s lounge, 1529 19th St., after hearing a shooting while patrolling in the area. Eddiberto Nevel, 31, was taken into custody after he was spotted leaving the business with a firearm, BPD wrote in a news release.

