BPD: Man sets apartments on fire, throws knives at officers

A man was arrested on suspicion of setting multiple apartments on fire and throwing knives at police officers, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Police went to the 1800 block of Golden State Avenue on Thursday for an unknown situation.
George Bravo, 43, vandalized a neighbor’s window and threatened citizens with a knife, the BPD stated in a news release. He then barred himself in his apartment, occupied by another woman, with a machete, according to BPD’s news release.
The woman eventually escaped. Though the officers attempted many de-escalation tactics, Bravo lobbed knives and rocks at the officers, BPD said in the news release.
Bravo ignited items on fire and threw them at officers, the BPD said. The apartment caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames, police said. The fire then spread to adjacent apartments, the BPD stated.
All occupants safely evacuated. No citizens or officers suffered any injuries, the BPD said.
Bakersfield Fire Department arson investigators went to the scene. Bravo was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and was booked into Kern County jail.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.