BPD: Man reportedly attempted to rape woman exercising in northeast Bakersfield

A Bakersfield man police said sexually assaulted a woman exercising in the 10000 block of Panorama Drive was arrested Thursday.
A witness to the attack followed suspect Anton Hill and directed officers to the 23-year-old man, the news release added. Hill and the victim aren’t related.
Anton was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted rape and false imprisonment, the Bakersfield Police Department added in the news release.
The investigation is ongoing, and any information about this incident should be directed to Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or BPD’s general line at 661-327-7111.