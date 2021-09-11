BPD: Man on off-road motorcycle dies in collision with vehicle

A man operating an off-road motorcycle died when he collided with a vehicle in central Bakersfield Friday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Officers were sent just before 8 p.m. to Chester Avenue and 2nd Street for an injury collision, and found the man, whose name has not been released, had died, BPD reported in a news release.
"Preliminary investigation revealed the off-road motorcycle was not authorized for roadway use, and did not have any lighting equipment as required in hours of darkness," BPD reported.
Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, BPD said. Police said anyone with information can call 661-327-7111.