BPD: Man killed in Wible Road shooting

A man was shot and killed Friday night in the 2500 block of Wible Road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene at about 10:25 p.m. and medical aid was provided. The victim's identity has not been released.

