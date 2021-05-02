You have permission to edit this article.
BPD: Man killed at convenience store; suspect arrested

A man was shot and killed Saturday night at the Fastrip at 4901 South Union Avenue, and a suspect in his death has been arrested, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The man who was shot at 9:20 p.m. has not been identified. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Daniel Trejo-Calistro, 20, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of homicide and weapons and narcotics violations, a BPD news release said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Jesse Perez at 326-3593 or BPD at 327-7111.

