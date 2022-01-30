BPD: Man in stolen vehicle dies in rollover collision

 Skip to main content
A passenger in a vehicle Bakersfield Police said had been reported stolen died Sunday morning when the vehicle was involved in a rollover collision.

It happened at 12:08 a.m. at the intersection of Harris and Buena Vista roads. BPD said the man in the rolled vehicle had moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital. The passenger died at the scene.

The people in the other vehicle were not injured, police reported.

BPD said a preliminary investigation showed the stolen vehicle went into the intersection and didn't stop at the red light, colliding with the other vehicle.

BPD asks that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.

