A man is in stable condition after he was shot Wednesday night.
Officers went to a Mobile Gas Station, 2601 White Lane, and found the shooting victim. A preliminary investigation showed he was arguing with a man and woman at the Howard Johnson, 2700 White Lane, a news release said.
It's unclear if the argument and shooting are related. The Bakersfield Police Department didn't release any suspect information.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective M. Hernandez at 661-326-3567 or BPD at 661-327-7111.