BPD: Man in critical condition after crash on Stine Road

Bakersfield Police officers are investigating a three-car collision that left a man in critical condition Monday.
The crash took place at around 7:32 p.m. near the intersection of Stine and Pacheco roads, according to a BPD release.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bakersfield Police officers are investigating a three-car collision that left a man in critical condition Monday.
The crash took place at around 7:32 p.m. near the intersection of Stine and Pacheco roads, according to a BPD release.
One of the drivers was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
BPD officers are still working to determine the primary cause of the collision, and no arrests have been made at this time. It is unknown if speed, alcohol and drugs were factors, according to the BPD release.
This investigation is being handled by the BPD's Major Collision Investigation Team.
Anyone with information can contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 281,763
Deaths: 2,532
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 269,764
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.24
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.33
Updated: 9/6/22