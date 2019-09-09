A man is in critical condition after being struck in the head with a large tree branch, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Officers responded to a reported assault at the 600 block of East California Avenue just after 8 a.m. Monday. They located a man who was suffering from a head injury, and he was taken to an area hospital where he was in critical condition as of Monday evening.
Officers eventually located suspect Jesus Reyes, 35, who was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Hernandez at 326-3501, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
10 day waiting period and background checks to trim an oak.
