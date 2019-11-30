Bakersfield police officers responded to a call about a shooting victim Saturday morning in the 3300 block of Panama Lane, according to a police report.
Officers found a man suffering from a minor gunshot wound.
According to a police report, the following events occurred:
- The victim left a house party in the area of Charterten Avenue where a shooting took place but no victims were found.
- The man drove to South H Street and Hosking Avenue and was involved in a traffic collision.
- The victim was shot while exiting the vehicle by suspects in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
- The man then fled to the 3300 block of Panama Lane where he was found by officers.
There was no suspect information available from the BPD.
Anyone with information about this case should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.
