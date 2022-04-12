BPD: Man found dead in apartment on Nordic Drive

The Bakersfield Police Department reported a man was found dead under “suspicious circumstances” Tuesday afternoon in an apartment, according to a BPD news release.
BPD officers found the body around 1:40 p.m. while performing a welfare check at a home in the 4700 block of Nordic Drive.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, the release noted. There is no suspect information at this time.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Jesse Perez at 661-326-3593, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.