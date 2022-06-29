BPD: Man fires several gunshots in 7/11

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who police said fired several gunshots at a person in a 7/11 convenience store.
Police officers got to the 7/11, located at 525 W. Columbus St., Tuesday afternoon. One man was arguing with two other men in the business, the BPD said in a news release.
A man then fired gunshots at another, though no one was injured. Everyone involved fled before police arrived, the news release noted.
A woman inside the 7/11 fell during the shooting and was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information for public release, police said.
Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.