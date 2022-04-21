BPD: Man dies of gunshot wound

The Bakersfield Police Department reported a man died of a gunshot wound Thursday, according to a BPD news release.
Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Sonora Street for a report of a “man down,” and found the gunshot victim, who was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information for release at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Keith Schlecht at 661-326-3850, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.