BPD: Man dies in officer-involved shooting

A man was shot and killed Saturday night when two Bakersfield Police officers discharged their guns while responding to a domestic violence incident, police said Sunday.
Officers who went to a residence in the 2100 block of Dayton Avenue at about 10:32 p.m. Saturday were confronted by a man, and then the shooting happened, BPD reported in a news release. Police said the suspect had a firearm, which was recovered at the scene.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he died.
The officers were put on routine administrative leave during the investigation. They had body cameras.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.