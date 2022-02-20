 Skip to main content
BPD: Man dies in officer-involved shooting

A man was shot and killed Saturday night when two Bakersfield Police officers discharged their guns while responding to a domestic violence incident, police said Sunday.

Officers who went to a residence in the 2100 block of Dayton Avenue at about 10:32 p.m. Saturday were confronted by a man, and then the shooting happened, BPD reported in a news release. Police said the suspect had a firearm, which was recovered at the scene.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The officers were put on routine administrative leave during the investigation. They had body cameras.

BPD asks that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.

