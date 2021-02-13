A man who was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Brundage Lane Friday night later died of his injuries, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The incident happened at 9:48 p.m. in the 100 block of Brundage Lane. The man, whose name has not been released, was found in the road with major injuries, police reported. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he died.
BPD said the suspect vehicle is believed to be an unknown model Dodge.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.