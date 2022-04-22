BPD: Man dies as result of stabbing at Planz Park

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported a man died Thursday as the result of a stabbing at Planz Park.
Officers responded around 4:07 p.m. to the park in the 1600 block of Planz Road. They found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
The incident is an ongoing homicide investigation and there’s no public suspect information at this time, according to a BPD news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.