BPD: Man arrested on suspicion of hate crime at drive-in

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime at King’s Drive-In Wednesday.
Adrian Aceves, 33, of Bakersfield, asked the nationality of the workers on-site; when an employee revealed he was Arab, Aceves said he wanted to harm the victims, calling them “terrorists,” and brandished a knife in their direction, BPD said in a news release.
BPD arrested Aceves on suspicion of criminal threats, commission of a hate crime and for violating the post-release community supervision from a previous incident.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.