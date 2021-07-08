You have permission to edit this article.
BPD: Man arrested on suspicion of hate crime at drive-in

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime at King’s Drive-In Wednesday.

Adrian Aceves, 33, of Bakersfield, asked the nationality of the workers on-site; when an employee revealed he was Arab, Aceves said he wanted to harm the victims, calling them “terrorists,” and brandished a knife in their direction, BPD said in a news release.

BPD arrested Aceves on suspicion of criminal threats, commission of a hate crime and for violating the post-release community supervision from a previous incident.

Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.

