BPD: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting, chase

Police arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder after he shot into a group of people and led officers on a high-speed pursuit, Bakersfield Police reported.
Police went to a shooting at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Pepper Tree Lane. They learned a man and a woman were arguing, and the man left. But as unrelated bystanders checked on the woman, the man returned and fired several shots at the group from inside his vehicle, Bakersfield Police said in a news release.
A man was hit and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.
Police identified the suspect as Pierre Morrison, 20, who they tried to stop in south Bakersfield at about 1 a.m. Sunday. But Morrison led officers on a high-speed pursuit for several miles before his vehicle became disabled, police reported.
He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and related charges, BPD said, adding that anyone with information should call 661-327-7111.