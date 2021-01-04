Police arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that left two dead over the weekend at a hotel in south Bakersfield.
The Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release that Mario Velasquez, 25, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder. The investigation is ongoing, BPD said.
The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Vagabond Inn located at 6501 Colony St. According to BPD, officers responded to the scene and located two men in a hotel room suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the victims were not immediately available.
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Perez at 326-3593 or the BPD at 327-7111.