BPD: Man arrested in fatal shooting on Union Avenue; second suspect still at large

Bakersfield Police arrested a suspect they believe shot and killed a man on Thursday night in the 1400 block of Union Avenue.
According to a news release from the BPD, the incident occurred at 10:06 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting and located a victim dead at the scene.
Officers arrested 19-year-old Manuel Rogelio Madrid, who BPD said was fleeing the scene. The news release said that a firearm was recovered.
Police said a second suspect was involved in the shooting and remains at large.
The Kern County coroner's office identified the victim as 32-year-old Juan Manuel Andrade Fernandez Jr.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective K. McNabb at 326-3873 or the BPD at 327-7111.