Police arrested a man believed to be connected to two alleged recent business burglaries in west Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers located 22-year-old Tyler Abney in the 13000 block of Stockdale Highway. Officers were called to the area to check on the welfare of a subject possibly under the influence of drugs and located Abney, the news release stated.
Police said the suspect was in possession of a hatchet, self-manufactured ‘shaved’ keys, narcotics paraphernalia and methamphetamine. The hatchet is believed to be a tool used in two separate business burglaries in the 1400 block of Allen Road and the 9000 block of Ming Avenue, the BPD said.
Additionally, Abney had active arrest warrants and was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision, the news release stated.
He was placed under arrest for the outstanding arrest warrants and two counts of burglary, according to police.