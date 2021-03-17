BPD: Man arrested in connection to murder on Easton Drive

Bakersfield Police arrested a man allegedly connected to a murder that occurred Dec. 15 in the 1300 block of Easton Drive.
According to a BPD news release, 23-year-old Jose Luis Valdez was arrested Wednesday at about 2:48 p.m. Valdez, who had an active arrest warrant for the December murder, was contacted during an unrelated armed robbery investigation, police said.
The news release stated that during the armed robbery, Valdez brandished a knife at a loss prevention officer after Valdez was observed stealing at a nearby business.
Valdez was booked into the Kern County Jail for the murder arrest warrant and an additional charge of robbery, the BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Jesse Perez at (661) 326-3593 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.