BPD: Man arrested for sexual assault against minor

Bakersfield police arrested a man on suspicion of sexual assault to a minor on Wednesday night.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to the 3400 block of 21st Street regarding a runaway juvenile who was seen getting into the vehicle of an unknown person.
The news release stated that officers discovered the vehicle at a nearby hotel and the juvenile was located inside a hotel room with a man. Police said there was evidence that a sexual assault took place.
Detectives arrested 26-year-old Gregory Valdez on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender, lewd or lascivious acts with a minor and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, according to the news release.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Joshua Deutinger at (661) 326-3544 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.