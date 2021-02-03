Police arrested a man during a Sunday evening enforcement operation at the Bakersfield Auto Mall, an area targeted by law enforcement because of its high rate of catalytic converter theft.
Alfredo Ramos, 40, was contacted in the 3100 block of the Auto Mall and was found to have an unrelated misdemeanor warrant and a recent prior arrest for theft of catalytic converters, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
BPD said a search revealed Ramos was allegedly in possession of numerous power tools, a floor jack, shaved vehicle keys and other tools used in the theft of equipment and burglary of vehicles.
He was arrested for alleged possession of burglary tools, outstanding arrest warrants and vehicle code violations, police said.
BPD said there were 14 subjects and vehicles contacted during the early morning operation, which resulted in three separate felony warrant arrests and a misdemeanor warrant arrest.
The agency asks anyone who believes they’ve been the victim of catalytic converter theft to call 327-7111.