BPD: Man arrested during auto theft investigation also in possession of firearms

Bakersfield police arrested a man during an auto theft investigation on Thursday in the 1900 block of South J Street.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers found three reportedly stolen vehicles in the area at about 6:30 p.m. They located Joseph Cruz, 34, who the BPD said was also on felony probation and in possession of firearms.
Cruz was arrested for suspicion of auto theft and also on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, the news release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.