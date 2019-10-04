A man was arrested after Bakersfield Police officers say they found a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition inside his car.
Jesus Paniagua, 37, was arrested on suspicion of several felony firearms charges, gang participation and driving without a license, police said.
At about 1:20 a.m. Friday, Bakersfield Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a car in the 1200 block of Kentucky Street. The driver, Paniagua, was allegedly unlicensed and ammunition was seen in plain view inside the vehicle, BPD said.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a sawed-off shotgun and additional ammunition inside, BPD said. Paniagua was booked intoKern County jail.
Police ask that anyone with with information regarding this investigation call them at 327-7111.
