Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man Thursday night after they say they found a loaded 9mm handgun in his car.
Donald Clayton, 41, was arrested on suspicion of several felony firearm and narcotics charges, BPD reported.
At about 11:10 p.m. Thursday, Bakersfield Police officers stopped Clayton driving his car in the 4700 block of Highway 178. Police searched the car and found the weapon, according to a BPD news release.
Clayton was booked into Kern County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.