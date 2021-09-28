BPD: Man arrested after endangering 2 children during police chase

A 21-year-old man was arrested after endangering two unbuckled children during a car chase with police officers Monday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The BPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Berkshire Road and Monitor Street on Monday night. Gunfire hit a vehicle, but no one was injured, police said.
Bryan Perez-Salcedo was following a victim driving to the police station, police added. When officers tried to stop Perez-Salcedo, he failed to do so and led them on a chase with two children in his car, officers reported.
The driver surrendered in the area of Panama Lane at Denman Street and was arrested. Perez-Salcedo was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, aggravated assault with a firearm and felony evading. The children were unharmed, according to the BPD.
Anyone with information about this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.