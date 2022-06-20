BPD: Man arrested after confronting woman in shower with hatchet

A man was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department that said he assaulted a woman showering in her home with a hatchet.
Kyler Kuehl, 59, entered a stranger’s bathroom Friday, police said, where a woman was showering in a 3200 block of Park Bend Court residence. A struggle ensued between the victim and Kuehl which stopped after another man intervened, according to a BPD news release.
The woman suffered a non-life threatening injury, police said. Kuehl was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape during a burglary offense, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary.