BPD: Man arrested after attempting to hit officer’s patrol car with vehicle, police pursuit

A Bakersfield man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly attempted to hit an officer's patrol car with his vehicle and then led police on a vehicle pursuit.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred at about 9:11 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and California Avenue.
According to the BPD, an officer was at the westbound turn lane of Oak Street when a vehicle stopped next to her marked patrol car. The driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Darrell Smith, then attempted to strike the patrol car with his vehicle, including pulling in front of the patrol car and attempting to reverse into the it, the BPD said.
Smith then led assisting officers on a vehicle pursuit before his car was disabled at Wible Road south of Highway 223 with the use of tire deflation devices, the BPD said. The Kern County Sheriff's Office Air Patrol helicopter also assisted in the pursuit.
The news release stated that Smith then refused to exit his vehicle and that foam baton rounds were used to break the car’s windows. He was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries as a result of the broken window glass.
Smith was booked into the Kern County Jail for aggravated assault on a peace officer, driving without a license, felony evading and an unrelated felony arrest warrant, the BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.