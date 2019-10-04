The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man after he fled from officers and discarded a gun mid-pursuit.
Simon Prieto, 41, was arrested on suspicion of numerous felony firearms violations, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of illegal drugs for sale, resisting arrest and a parole violation, BPD said in a news release.
At about 2:50 a.m. Friday, Bakersfield Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a car in the 1500 block of Monterey Street. The passenger, Prieto, fled and led officers on a foot pursuit, during which Prieto discarded a loaded .357 caliber revolver, BPD said.
BPD searched Prieto and found a significant amount of methamphetamine and heroin, consistent with involvement in drug sales, BPD said.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation call 327-7111.
