Bakersfield police arrested a man early Friday for allegedly stalking, prowling and peeping in the homes of women in northwest Bakersfield, and posing as an Uber or Lyft driver in order to get women into his vehicle.
Nassef Ragheb, 48, was also arrested on suspicion of burglary, false imprisonment and attempted sexual battery following an investigation of several separate incidents dating back to 2018, police said.
In one incident, Ragheb allegedly tried to forcibly kiss a woman he had driven home. Police said he also allegedly peeped into a home from the backyard, entered an unlocked home and was prowling near another residence.
Police said Ragheb targeted women leaving local bars and restaurants who had been drinking. They are asking the public to report any similar instances that involved a man matching his description or involving a gray 2018 Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with information regarding this case or any other related investigation is encouraged to call Detective Petris at 326-3554 or BPD at 327-7111.
