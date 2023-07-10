Slide Public Safety

A Bakersfield man who's accused of carjacking and crashing into a parked vehicle during a police chase was booked Monday on suspicion of six felonies.  

Letoyree Gilmore, 18, was arrested on suspicion of participating in a street gang, second-degree robbery, driving a vehicle in the opposite direction and other charges in the Sunday incident that started in the 3100 block of Ashe Road. A woman suffered an injury after Gilmore stole her purse and vehicle, police said in a news release. 