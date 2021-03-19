BPD: Man accused of being involved in 2018 death of newborn arrested in Canada

A man police believe was involved in the death of an infant in Bakersfield in 2018 has been arrested north of the border.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann was arrested by Canadian authorities on Friday. He had an active arrest warrant for accessory to murder and statutory rape, the news release stated.
The BPD is working with federal law enforcement to extradite Mann to Kern County, the news release said.
The death of the newborn baby occurred at a southwest Bakersfield residence in November 2018, police said.
According to court documents, a 15-year-old girl gave birth to the baby in a bathroom of the home. Shortly afterward, her 23-year-old male cousin took the baby and gave the baby to the teenager’s mother, who drowned the baby and buried the baby in a flower bed, according to court documents.
The mother, Beant Dhillon, was sentenced March 5 to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of the infant plus four years consecutive on a child cruelty charge.
Dhillon’s husband, Jagsir Singh, was also arrested by police on suspicion of being an accessory and willful cruelty to a child. He died in an apparent suicide on March 7, 2019.
The man accused of being involved in the incident, Mann, was in the United States illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He reportedly cut his GPS-monitoring device and remained at large until Friday, police said.