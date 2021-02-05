Police made a series of arrests following incidents that occurred on Thursday related to gang and gun violence in Bakersfield.
Here were the incidents that took place, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release:
• At 12:31 a.m. an officer conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 4200 block of Chester Avenue. The driver, 33-year-old Liandro Romero-Cuevas of Bakersfield, was found to be unlicensed, police said. During an impound search of the vehicle, a loaded firearm was allegedly located. Romero-Cuevas, a prior convicted felon, was placed under arrest for felon in possession of a firearm and gang participation, the BPD said.
• At about 8 p.m. officers executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Robinson Street at an alleged illegal marijuana dispensary operating in a residential neighborhood. Kendell McDaniel, 29, of Bakersfield, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and charges associated with the alleged illegal dispensary, police said.
• At about 9 p.m. officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 600 block of Boomerang Drive. Police said upon making contact with the driver, 18-year-old Daniel Garcia, that they observed a firearm and ammunition in the vehicle. After retrieving the firearm, officers located an additional firearm in the car, the BPD said. Garcia was placed under arrest for alleged gang participation, being a gang member in possession of a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.
Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.
For further information regarding BPD’s emphasis, outreach and preventative programs designed to combat gang and gun violence in the city, call 326-3053.