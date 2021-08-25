BPD makes more than 30 arrests through August on gun-related charges

The Bakersfield Police Department said it has arrested about 30 individuals and seized more than 30 firearms from convicted felons, prohibited users and other negligent users over the past month.
Some examples include:
On Sunday, BPD officers tried to conduct a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The driver, 40-year-old Michael Servin, did not yield to officers and led them on a car chase. Servin abandoned his vehicle and was taken into custody after he was located hiding under a semi-truck trailer.
Officers arrested Servin on suspicion of felony evading, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, possession of a loaded stolen firearm, unlicensed driver and other associated charges. He was in possession of a loaded stolen firearm and a methamphetamine smoking pipe, according to BPD.
The BPD received reports of an intoxicated man firing shots into the air in front of a residence Sunday in the 1700 block of Custer Avenue. Jessie Fernandez, 28, was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, police reported.
On Saturday, police officers went to the 6100 block of Knudsen Drive to conduct a parole compliance check on 31-year-old Pedro Soto. Soto, and 28-year-old Kyndel Cox, refused to open their hotel room door when police officers knocked; the officers entered the room. They found Soto flushing methamphetamine down the toilet and found rounds of ammunition in many calibers, a BPD news release said.
Police officers arrested Soto on suspicion of violating the terms of his parole, destruction of evidence, possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of ammunition. Cox was arrested on suspicion of an unrelated felony arrest warrant, according to BPD’s news release.
Police officers conducted a probation compliance search and located two firearms, one stolen and another unregistered, on Aug. 18. Three teens, ages 14, 15 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of being probationers in possession of firearms, gang participation, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. Leon Young, 33, was arrested on suspicion for being a felon in possession of a firearm, gang participation, conspiracy and other associated charges, BPD reported.