Police made a handful of arrests last weekend in a continued effort to combat gang and gun violence in Bakersfield.
Here were the alleged incidents that took place, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release:
• On Saturday at around 6:47 p.m. officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 9100 block of Ponderosa Avenue. Eight firearms were allegedly located in the residence. Jesse Najera, 49, was arrested for felon in possession of firearms due to a prior manslaughter conviction, BPD said.
• On Saturday at around 10:06 p.m. officers executed a search warrant in the 4400 block of Columbus Street. Officers allegedly located firearms, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana. Javiel Garcia, 31, and Francisco Guerrero, 35, were arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, narcotics sales and gang violations, BPD said.
• On Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop related to street racing/sideshow enforcement in the 300 block of S Mt. Vernon Avenue. A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a loaded, unserialized firearm. Ramondo Esparza-Ortiz, 18, was placed under arrest for carrying a concealed firearm and other associated weapons violations, BPD said.
For further information regarding BPD’s emphasis, outreach and preventative programs designed to combat gang and gun violence in the city, call 326-3053.