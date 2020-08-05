The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Tuesday in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and midnight.
Of the 662 vehicles screened, two drivers were detained for evaluation to determine their sobriety level. Both drivers were released after passing standardized field sobriety tests, BPD said in a news release.
BPD also reported:
• 33 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and 17 were cited for driving with a suspended license.
• One stolen vehicle was recovered at the checkpoint and the driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• One arrest was made of someone with an outstanding felony warrant.
• 50 vehicles were seized, with 28 being impounded and 22 released to licensed drivers.
