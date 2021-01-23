The Bakersfield Police Department arrested several people — including two juveniles — in the last week during efforts to combat gang and gun violence.
"Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department come into contact with subjects involved in criminal firearm possession and often involved in other criminal activity on almost a daily basis," a BPD news release said.
BPD issued this accounting of arrests:
• At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officers doing a probation compliance check in the 1000 block of Dolores Street found a loaded firearm and methamphetamine. Guillermo Santiago, 20, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, gang participation and possession of a controlled substance while armed, BPD reported. Joseph Casillas, 24, and Isreal Gomez, 22, were arrested in association with the weapons violation and narcotics possession, police said.
• At about 2 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle police tried to stop near South King Street and Potomac Avenue failed to yield and led officers on a pursuit, which ended when the vehicle struck an unrelated vehicle on northbound Highway 99 in a construction bypass lane. Nobody was hurt.
But three firearms were found in the vehicle. Two boys — ages 15 and 16 — were arrested, police reported. The driver, Josea Kent, 19, was also arrested, BPD said. All three were arrested on suspicion of gang participation, gang conspiracy and weapons violations, police said. Kent was also arrested on suspicion of felony evading, BPD reported.
• At about 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, police did a vehicle code enforcement stop near California Avenue and Oak Street. The driver, who was not identified by police, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, possession of methamphetamine and license violations. Passenger Jay Wheatley, 50, was arrested on suspicion of an unrelated felony arrest warrant, police said. Wheatley had a loaded firearm and was arrested for the warrant and on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and other weapon violations, BPD said.
• At about 10:41 p.m. Wednesday, officers tried to stop a vehicle in the 1900 block of Union Avenue. The driver, David Washington, 20, was an unlicensed driver, police said, and had a firearm in his waistband. Passenger Darren Williams, 19, had a loaded firearm, police said. Washington was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, gang participation and associated weapons violations, BPD said. Williams was arrested on suspicion of gang participation and weapons violations, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information on these incidents call 327-7111.