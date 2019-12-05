Bakersfield police Thursday arrested a man suspected in a package theft from a front porch on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a residence in the 6200 block of Oxford Hills Drive for a report of a package containing a telescope stolen from the home's front porch. The theft was captured on video surveillance and was linked to several additional package thefts in the neighborhood, according to a BPD news release.
The suspect was identified through investigative work and officers executed a search of the suspect's residence Thursday, where they found the telescope. Angel Ortiz, 34, was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of stolen property.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
