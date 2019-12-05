A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man over a disagreement about a parking space at the Smart and Final on 2644 Mount Vernon Ave., according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Isaiah Marshall was booked into the Kern County Jail, according to BPD.
On Nov. 15, Bakersfield police found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso in the supermarket's parking lot, according to a news release.
An investigation revealed that the victim and suspect became involved in an argument over a parking space, BPD said. The suspect retrieved a firearm and shot the victim, before fleeing in a vehicle, according to police.
Ok. So send this savage away for twenty years. Not ten. Because that translates into five after good behavior credits. 5 years? Then the savage returns n dies it again knowing he only does 5. Savages can do 5 years laughing n stabbing n writing letters to savage girls who write back. So give him twenty. That way he can likely do another crime in prison over that time span and get a long addition to his vacation. Or—God forbid the savage gets injured in prison or killed. Either way... they live that lifestyle... so give it to them in heavy doses
